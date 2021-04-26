Risky chemical hub in Narayanganj

According to Bangladesh Textile, Dyes and Chemical Association, there are more than three hundred chemical stores in the vicinity of Tanbazar area including SM Maleh Road and Loyal Tank Road. These stores sell and stockpile chemicals like caustic soda, power silicone, sodium, nitric acid, sulfuric acid and thinner.

According to the deputy commissioner's (DC) Office, when the owners were asked to remove the chemical stores and warehouses from the residential buildings on 25 February 2019, they requested to give them 10 days. After that, two years have passed but the shops are still there.

When asked about this, Narayanganj’s DC Mostain Billah told Prothom Alo that they have already talked with the business leaders to shift these shops and warehouses to a safe place. They will be given a seven-day deadline to remove these shops after a meeting with them next week. From then on, mobile courts will be conducted regularly for the implementation of the decision.

Various types of chemical stores and warehouses were seen on the ground floor and underground of various residential buildings upon visiting the Tanbazar area on Sunday morning. Some of these buildings are more than six-storied. There are also some educational institutions set up above the chemical stores on the ground floor in some buildings.