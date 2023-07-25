Bus hits motorcyclist to death in Dhaka 

A motorcyclist lost his life and his fellow passenger suffered injuries after being hit by a bus near Rayerbagh bus stoppage in Jatrabari area of the capital.
Deceased Jashim Uddin Sarker, 52, is from Matuail in Dhaka and injured Shathi Akter, 33, is a distant relative of Jashim.
Abdul Khalek, sub-inspector of Jatrabari police station, said the accident took place at around 11:30 am when a passenger bus collided with their motorcycle, causing both Jashim and Sathi to fall on the road.
Jashim died on the spot, while Sathi sustained injuries, he added.
Sathi Akter's elder sister, Sabina Akter, disclosed that Sathi was planning to travel to India for the treatment of her five-month-old daughter. In the morning, Sathi and Jashim were heading to the passport office to obtain a passport for the trip.
The police said they were in a process to hand over Jashim's body without conducting an autopsy, upon the family's request.