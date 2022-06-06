Road accidents: 107 students lose their lives in May

Students account for the highest number of the victims losing their lives in road crashes across the country throughout May with 107 students being killed during this period, according to the Road Safety Foundation.

The Road Safety Foundation on Monday released its report on road accidents that occurred throughout May. The organisation prepared the report based on news published in nine national newspapers, seven online news portals and the electronic media.

According to the report, 528 road accidents happened across the country in May, killing 641 people and injuring 1,364 others.