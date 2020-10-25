Road crashes kill 64 in 9 months in Cumilla

A total of 64 road accidents have claimed 64 lives during the first 9 months of the year (Jan-Sep) in Cumilla district, reports UNB.

Purbachal highway police confirmed the matter and said 19 cases were filed over the accidents.

Lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the number of accident in past few months, said Md Nazrul Islam, police superintendent of Purbachal-Cumilla highway.