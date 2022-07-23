Accident

Lightning kills two in Magura

Prothom Alo English Desk
Two people were killed and at least four others injured after being struck by lightning in Raghobdair and Kuchiamora unions of Magura sadar upazila on Friday, reports UNB.

In Raghobdair, a school girl died on the spot as a thunderbolt struck her when she was on her way to a field next to her house to graze cows in the rains around 2:00pm.

The deceased was identified as Mahfuza of South Mirzapur Secondary School.

In another incident, a 48-year-old farm worker was killed and four others injured while working on a jute field on Friday noon, said Nasir Hossain, officer in charge of Magura Sadar police station.

The deceased was identified as Ramanando, a resident of Tikuribari village of Kotalipara in Gopalganj district.

However, the identities of the injured are yet to be known.

The injured were admitted to Magura Sadar hospital, he added. "A case of unnatural death has been filed with Magura police."

Lightning strikes have turned into one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh, claiming over 200 lives every year.

At least 216 people die every year on an average in lightning strikes, more than by floods, cyclones and other calamities.

More than 70 per cent of the total lightning strikes occur between April and June, say experts.

