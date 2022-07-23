Lightning kills two in Magura

In another incident, a 48-year-old farm worker was killed and four others injured while working on a jute field on Friday noon, said Nasir Hossain, officer in charge of Magura Sadar police station.
The deceased was identified as Ramanando, a resident of Tikuribari village of Kotalipara in Gopalganj district.
However, the identities of the injured are yet to be known.
The injured were admitted to Magura Sadar hospital, he added. "A case of unnatural death has been filed with Magura police."
Lightning strikes have turned into one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh, claiming over 200 lives every year.
At least 216 people die every year on an average in lightning strikes, more than by floods, cyclones and other calamities.
More than 70 per cent of the total lightning strikes occur between April and June, say experts.