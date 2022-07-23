Lightning kills two in Magura

Two people were killed and at least four others injured after being struck by lightning in Raghobdair and Kuchiamora unions of Magura sadar upazila on Friday, reports UNB.

In Raghobdair, a school girl died on the spot as a thunderbolt struck her when she was on her way to a field next to her house to graze cows in the rains around 2:00pm.

The deceased was identified as Mahfuza of South Mirzapur Secondary School.