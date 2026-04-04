5 bodies recovered as fire breaks out at gas lighter factory in Keraniganj

Five bodies have been recovered following a fire at a gas lighter factory in Kadamtali of Keraniganj, Dhaka. The death toll may rise further, according to the Fire Service.

At around 4:00 pm today, Saturday, Fire Service media cell inspector Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the recovery of five bodies.

The fire broke out at 1:11 pm at the gas lighter factory located beside Al Baraka Hospital at Kadamtali Chourasta. After one and a half hours of effort, the fire was brought under control at around 2:30 pm.