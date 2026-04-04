5 bodies recovered as fire breaks out at gas lighter factory in Keraniganj
Five bodies have been recovered following a fire at a gas lighter factory in Kadamtali of Keraniganj, Dhaka. The death toll may rise further, according to the Fire Service.
At around 4:00 pm today, Saturday, Fire Service media cell inspector Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the recovery of five bodies.
The fire broke out at 1:11 pm at the gas lighter factory located beside Al Baraka Hospital at Kadamtali Chourasta. After one and a half hours of effort, the fire was brought under control at around 2:30 pm.
Fire Service official Anwarul Islam said, “So far, five bodies have been recovered. However, it is not yet clear whether the recovered bodies are male or female. Efforts are underway to identify them. The number of deaths may increase further. Fire Service operations are ongoing.”
According to the Fire Service, three units began work within five minutes of receiving the report on Saturday. Later, four more units joined, and the fire was brought under control after one and a half hours.