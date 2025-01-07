Five killed as train hits microbus in Faridpur
Five people were killed as a train hit a microbus on Kafura level crossing in Sadar upazila on Tuesday.
The Dhaka-bound train from Rajshahi crashed into the microbus when it was passing the unauthorised level crossing around 12:00pm, said Superintendent of Police Abdul Jalil.
The microbus got smashed as the train dragged the microbus 100-150 yards along the tracks, leaving three people dead on the spot and three others injured, he said.
Two of the injured died at Faridpur sadar hospital. Deputy commissioner Kamrul Hasan Mollah visited the spot.