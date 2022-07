Mostafa Kamal, officer-in-charge of Dohar police station, said that Sunny went missing while bathing in the river with three of his friends at Moinot Ghat in Dhaka’s Dohar upazila around noon on Thursday.

Members of the Fire Service fished out his body around 11:00am, he said.

A case of unnatural death has been filed in this regard and the body will be handed over to the deceased’s family after an autopsy, said OC Mostafa.