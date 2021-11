An 11-year-old school student was crushed to death by a speeding truck after she fell off the pillion of a motorbike her father was riding in Kushtia’s Mirpur upazila on Friday, police said.

The deceased Toya Khatun along with her mother sat on the pillion of the bike as her father Mokarram Munshi was driving it on way to a relative’s house, UNB quoted police as saying.