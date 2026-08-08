Nearly 16,000 killed in motorbike crashes in 6 years; what is responsible?

A total of 15,712 people have been killed and another 14,143 injured in motorcycle crashes in Bangladesh over the past six and a half years, with more than half of those affected aged between 13 and 35.

One of the major causes of these crashes is the tendency among teenagers and young people to ride motorcycles recklessly.

The information was revealed in a report by the Road Safety Foundation.

In a statement issued by the organisation today, Saturday, the organisation said that more than 16,000 motorcycle crashes occurred across the country from 2020 to July this year.