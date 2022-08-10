Death toll rises to 7 in Dhaka warehouse blast

Al-Amin, 30, another victim, who suffered 70 per cent burns, died in the small hours of Tuesday.
On Monday night, Masum Ali, 35, son of Rahad Ali, who received 80 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries around 7.35pm at the hospital, Bacchu Mia said.
Earlier, on the same day, around 1.30am, Mizan, who suffered 95 per cent burns, succumbed to his injuries.
On Sunday, three injured—Gazi Mazharul Islam, 48, Md Alam Mia, 20, and Md Nur Hossain, 60 -- died at the same hospital.
Eight people suffered burn injuries in the blast that occurred around 11.45am on Saturday in the godown, said officer-in-charge of Turag Police Station, Mehedi Hasan.
The only survivor Md Shahin, 25, is undergoing treatment at the hospital with severe injuries. “He sustained 35 per cent burns,” said the hospital’s resident surgeon, SM Ayub Hossain.