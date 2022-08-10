Death toll rises to 7 in Dhaka warehouse blast

The death toll from the Rajabari scrap godown explosion rose to seven, with another injured succumbing at a city hospital on Tuesday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Md Shafiqul Islam, 32.

Shafiqul, who sustained 80 per cent burns, breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery at 10:00pm, said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost in-charge Md Bacchu Mia.