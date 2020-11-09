Seven of a family among nine injured in Chattogram fire

At least nine people including seven members of a family injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment in Kattali area of Chattogram on Sunday night.
According to police and fire service, the fire broke out around 10:00pm on Sunday in Mariam Bhaban of Uttar Kattali.
The fire might be caused by electric short circuit, said the fire service initially.
The victims were immediately rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and admitted to it's burn unit. Two of the victims are children.
The victims are Mizanur Rahman, 42, Saifur Rahman, 19, Bibi Sultana, 36, Manha, 2, Maher, 7, Peyara Begum, 60, Riaz, 22, Jahan, 21 and Sumaiya, 18.
CMCH authorities reported that among the victims, Mizanur had 48 per cent burns while, Saifur had 22 per cent, Sultana and Manha had 20 per cent, Maher had 5 per cent, Peyara had 60 per cent, Riaz had 18 per cent, Jahan 12 and Sumaiya had 15 per cent burns.
Assistant professor of CMCH’s Burn and Plastic Surgery Department, S Khaled told Prothom Alo, “Six of the victims’ tracheas were burnt in the fire and they are in critical condition”.
Confirming the incident Akbar Shah police station’s OC Zahir Hossain said, the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Fire service authorities assumed it to be caused by electric short circuit as there are signs of fire in every room of the apartment, he added.