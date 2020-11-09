Seven of a family among nine injured in Chattogram fire

At least nine people including seven members of a family injured in a fire that broke out at an apartment in Kattali area of Chattogram on Sunday night.

According to police and fire service, the fire broke out around 10:00pm on Sunday in Mariam Bhaban of Uttar Kattali.

The fire might be caused by electric short circuit, said the fire service initially.

The victims were immediately rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and admitted to it's burn unit. Two of the victims are children.

The victims are Mizanur Rahman, 42, Saifur Rahman, 19, Bibi Sultana, 36, Manha, 2, Maher, 7, Peyara Begum, 60, Riaz, 22, Jahan, 21 and Sumaiya, 18.