Shitalakkhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 7

Nineteen passengers of the launch are still missing, he said.
Earlier, rescue vessel ‘Pratyay’ of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) retrieved sunken launch ‘MV Afsar Uddin’ from the Sitalakkhya River around 5:30am.
However, no body was found inside the launch, said the fire service officials.
Meanwhile, the movement of launches on Narayanganj-Munshiganj route has been suspended.
On Sunday, Munshiganj-bound launch ML Asraf Uddin, carrying around 50-60 passengers, capsized in the river as cargo vessel MV Rupshi-9 hit it around 2:30 pm, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.
At least six bodies, including of a three-year-old child, were recovered on the day.
One of the deceased was identified as Joynal, aged about 50, while the bodies of a 10-year-old girl, an 18-year-old girl, a 45-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman remained unidentified.
Some 15-20 passengers managed to swim ashore.