Accident

Shitalakkhya launch capsize: Death toll rises to 7

UNB
Narayanganj
Cargo ship Rupshi-9 hits ML Ashrafuddin in Mahmudnagar area of Narayanganj on 20 march 2022.
Cargo ship Rupshi-9 hits ML Ashrafuddin in Mahmudnagar area of Narayanganj on 20 march 2022. Prothom Alo

The death toll from the launch capsize in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj after being hit by a cargo vessel rose to seven with the recovery of another body on Monday morning.

Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdullah Al Arefin said they recovered the body around 10:30 am.

However, the identity of the deceased, aged around 30, couldn’t be known yet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nineteen passengers of the launch are still missing, he said.

Earlier, rescue vessel ‘Pratyay’ of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) retrieved sunken launch ‘MV Afsar Uddin’ from the Sitalakkhya River around 5:30am.

However, no body was found inside the launch, said the fire service officials.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the movement of launches on Narayanganj-Munshiganj route has been suspended.

On Sunday, Munshiganj-bound launch ML Asraf Uddin, carrying around 50-60 passengers, capsized in the river as cargo vessel MV Rupshi-9 hit it around 2:30 pm, according to Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

At least six bodies, including of a three-year-old child, were recovered on the day.

One of the deceased was identified as Joynal, aged about 50, while the bodies of a 10-year-old girl, an 18-year-old girl, a 45-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman remained unidentified.

Some 15-20 passengers managed to swim ashore.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement