Shoe factory catches fire in Gazipur

A shoe factory in Gazipur has caught fire on Saturday afternoon.
Five units of fire fighters are working to douse the fire which ensued in FB Footware Limited in Kaliakair upazila’s Ulusara area.
Fire service and factory authorities said chemical substances for shoemaking were stored at one side of the one-storey factory building.
The authorities think that the fire broke out from those chemicals at around 4:30pm.
Kaliakair fire service and civil defence’s station officer Md Kabirul Islam said the reason of the fire cannot be ascertained now but they suspect that the fire ensued from chemical substances.
No casualty has been reported yet.