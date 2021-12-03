Siblings die at SHBU

Mother Shanta Begum (27), with 55 per cent burns, and father Kawsar khan (36), with 60 per cent burns, are currently undergoing treatment at the Hospital.
Earlier, a fire broke out on the second floor of Joynal Mia’s four-storey building on Shah Cement Road in Char Muktarpur around 4:30 am on Thursday. Five people including the four members of a family sustained burn injuries.
Another injured Hritika Pal (4) was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.
Police suspected the fire might be caused by a gas leak, said the OC.
The incident was really tragic and the exact cause of the explosion is being investigated, said Munshiganj Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Hasib Sarkar.