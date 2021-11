Six members of a family sustained burn injuries in a fire that broke at a building in the Kattoli area of the port city in the small hours of Tuesday, reports UNB.

The victims have been identified as Shahjahan Sheikh, 25, Sazeda Begum, 49, Silruba Begum, 18, Mahia Akter, 9, Jibon Sheikh, 14, and Swadhin Sheikh, 17.