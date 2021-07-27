Landslide at Rohingya camps kills six

Advertisement
The identity of the victims could not be known immediately. Five people have died at Balukhali camp-10 while a child has died at Palangkhali camp-18.
He said the incidents of landslide took place due to heavy rainfall. Many people were injured in the landslide.
Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh on 25 August 2017 following a military crackdown in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. Since then, over 1.1 million Rohingyas have been living in 34 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.