Landslide at Rohingya camps kills six

Staff Correspondent
At least six people were killed in landslide at Rohingya camps in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday morning.

Refugee relief and repatriation additional commissioner Md Samuddouza confirmed it to Prothom Alo.

The identity of the victims could not be known immediately. Five people have died at Balukhali camp-10 while a child has died at Palangkhali camp-18.

He said the incidents of landslide took place due to heavy rainfall. Many people were injured in the landslide.

Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh on 25 August 2017 following a military crackdown in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. Since then, over 1.1 million Rohingyas have been living in 34 camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf of Cox's Bazar.

