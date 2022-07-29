Gateman of level crossing detained: Police

Confirming the development, Chattogram Railway police station officer in charge Md Nazim Uddin said Saddam has been detained for being absent at the level crossing. The preparation of filing case is underway.
A train passenger Md Kalim Uddin told Prothom Alo that the microbus carrying 15 tourists was heading towards the highway amidst the drizzle. As there were no lineman and barrier to stop the vehicle, the microbus attempted to cross the rail track, resulting in a deadly collision with the train.
Police and eyewitnesses said the microbus met the tragic mishap while returning from Khaiachara waterfall in Mirsharai. The train rammed into the vehicle and dragged it about a kilometre away.
The deceased included the students of RNJ coaching centre, its teachers and microbus driver. The coaching centre organised a trip to Khaiachara, marking the farewell of SSC examinees. There were also some HSC students in the vehicle.
Mirsharai police station officer in charge (OC) Kabir Hossain told Prothom Alo that Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Provati express hit the microbus, leaving 11 people dead on the spot. Three were injured critically. They all are the residents of Amanbazar area of Hathazari in Chattogram.
When asked, transport officer of railway east zone Md Ansar Ali told Prothom Alo that an investigation will be carried out to probe whether there was any lineman or not.
Actions would be taken if the lineman was absent during the accident.