Ten dead in Netrokona trawler capsize

Ten people died in a trawler capsize in river Gumai in Kalmakanda of Netrokona on Wednesday morning.
According to administration and police, the accident took place when a passenger trawler collided head-on with a sand-laden trawler at Rajnagar of Borokhapon union in Kalmakanda at 9:45am on Wednesday.
The passenger trawler was going to Thhakurkona of Netrokona from Dharampasha of Sunamganj.
Ten bodies have been recovered so far. Of them five are women and five children. The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed yet.
Kalmakanda upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Sohel Rana confirmed this.
Borokhapon union parishad chairman Md Hadisuzzaman said the death toll could rise further.
District police superintendent Akbar Ali Munshi said police rushed to the spot.
Earlier, 18 people including seven children died after a boat capsized in a haor in Madan upazila of the district.