Three children charred to death while asleep

Three minor siblings were charred to death as a gas cylinder exploded at a house at Habirbari in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh district on Sunday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Khadiza, 5, Razia, 2 and Raihan, 3. They were the children of Sumon Mia.

Confirming the matter, Al Mamun, senior station officer of Bhaluka Fire Service and Civil Defence, said at 10.30pm on Sunday the gas cylinder exploded living the three children dead. The three siblings were asleep at the time of the blast.

On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of the three children.