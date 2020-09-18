Three killed, 20 injured in Magura road crash

At least three people were killed and 20 others injured after two buses crashed into each other on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Mugi area of Magura sadar upazila on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.
Police could not immediately confirm identities of the deceased.
Officer-in-charge of Magura police station Joynal Abedin said a bus of Shohagh Paribahan collided head-on with a Khulna-bound bus Chakladar Paribahan at 1:30pm leaving three people dead on the spot.
After the accident, Chakladar Paribahan bus plunged into a roadside ditch as another bus of Highest Paribahan hit it from behind, he said.
Vehicular movement remained suspended for two hours after the accident, the OC said.
The injured were admitted to the sadar hospital, he said.
Police seized the three vehicles but their drivers are on the run, he added.
At least 459 people were killed and 618 others injured in 388 road accidents last month, according to a report prepared by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.
According to it, motorcycles were responsible for 28.98 per cent of the accidents, trucks and covered vans 21.61 per cent, buses 16.12 per cent, auto-rickshaws 8.74 per cent, battery-run ruckshaws and easy bikes 9.77 per cent, human hauler 7.71 per cent and jeep and microbus 7.03 per cent.