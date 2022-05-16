Four killed in separate road crashes in Dinajpur and Magura

A motorcyclist and two pillion riders, were killed when a truck hit their motorbike at Mangalpur area in Bochaganj upazila of Dinajpur on early Monday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Rakibul Islam Rakib, 42, member of ward no. 4 of Bochaganj’s Atgaon Union Parishad, Noajim, 16, and Shamim Osman, 22, of Thakurgaon district.