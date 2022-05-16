Four killed in separate road crashes in Dinajpur and Magura

The accident occurred when they were returning from a petrol pump with fuel for their micro bus that ran out of fuel on their way home.
Confirming the matter, Fakhrul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Birol police station, said a truck from the opposite direction hit the motorcycle at Mongalpur around 12.00am leaving the motorcycle riders dead on the spot.
The bodies were handed over to their respective families, he added.
Meanwhile, a former member of Bangladesh Army was killed and 15 people were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Magura sadar upazila this morning.
The deceased was identified as Abu Hanif, 60, from Jashore.
Md Selim, sub-inspector (SI) of Magura highway police said the bus collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Magura-Jashore road at the Katakhali Sheikhpara area leaving Abu Hanif dead on the spot.
He added, “The injured were rushed to Magura Sadar Hospital. However, the driver and his assistants managed to flee.”
A complaint has been filed with the Magura police station in this connection, the SI said.
Road crashes in Bangladesh
As many as 376 lives were lost while 1,500 people were injured in 283 road accidents across the country during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, according to a report.
The Road Safety Foundation (RSF) on 12 May revealed this information in their new report on road accidents in Bangladesh from 25 April to 8 May.
A total of 156 people were killed in 128 motorbike accidents, which accounted for 41.48 per cent of the total deaths.
According to the findings of the RSF, at least 54 pedestrians were killed in road crashes, which accounted for 14.36 percent of the total casualties.
Some 49 drivers and their assistants were also subjected to road fatalities, which is 14 per cent of the casualties.
Of the total accidents, 132 accidents occurred on the national highways, 87 on regional highways, 41 on rural roads and 23 on city roads, the report said.