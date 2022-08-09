Lt Col Ismail dies in Singapore

Two pilots were injured as a training helicopter of the Bangladesh Army made crash landing on a waterbody in Nawabganj upazila of Dhaka district on 27 July, reports UNB.
The pilots- Lt Col Ismail and Major Shams were shifted to Dhaka Combined Military Hospital by a helicopter, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Col Ismail was airlifted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on 5 August as he got severe injury in his backbone.
On 6 August, a successful surgery was conducted at the hospital but his physical condition started to be deteriorated.
Later, he breathed his last on Tuesday at the hospital.
Col Ismail was survived by his parents, wife and two sons.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, army chief, senior secretary of security division under home ministry, IGP, RAB DG and high officials concerned of RAB and army expressed deep shock at the demise of Col Ismail and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.