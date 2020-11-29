Train runs over mentally challenged boy in Shyampur

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 16-year-old mentally challenged boy was knocked down by a train in the capital's Shyampur on Saturday, reports UNB.

The accident happened in the dead of night as a train hit Aminul Islam (16) while he was wandering along the Shyampur level crossing, assistant sub-inspector of police Anwar confirmed.

"Police has recovered the body and sent it to the local hospital morgue for autopsy."



Advertisement

Bangladesh has seen an unusually high number of railway accidents in recent years.

At least 113 people, including 26 women and 11 children, were killed in railway accidents between 1 January and 30 June on 2020, says a July report - jointly prepared by Green Club of Bangladesh (GCB) and National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways (NCPSRR).

More News

Jhenaidah road crash kills 2

Jhenaidah road crash kills 2

3 killed, 25 injured in Gopalganj road accident

3 killed, 25 injured in Gopalganj road accident

Woman, son killed in road crash

Woman, son killed in road crash

Fire at Mohakhali Sattola slum

Smokes fill the air after fire service members extinguished flames at Mohakhali Sattola Bosti on early Tuesday. Mandatory