Train runs over mentally challenged boy in Shyampur

A 16-year-old mentally challenged boy was knocked down by a train in the capital's Shyampur on Saturday, reports UNB.



The accident happened in the dead of night as a train hit Aminul Islam (16) while he was wandering along the Shyampur level crossing, assistant sub-inspector of police Anwar confirmed.



"Police has recovered the body and sent it to the local hospital morgue for autopsy."







