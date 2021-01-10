Training aircraft crash lands at Rajshahi airport

A training aircraft's landing gear (wheels) split open forcing it to crash land during a training session at Shah Makhdum Airport, Rajshahi on Saturday.

All three crews, including the trainer were, however unharmed in the accident, reports news agency UNB.

Rajshahi airport police station’s officer-in-charge Nurul Amin said the S2-AFK training aircraft of Galaxy Flying Academy broke its rear wheel while landing in the middle of the runway. While trying to take off again it nosedived and broke the nose wheel too.

Police said Galaxy Flying Academy’s chief flying trainer captain Mashiur Rahman was flying the plane himself. Trainee Raihan Gafur and another crew were onboard too. Three of them barely survived the accident unharmed.