Two buses catch fire in Dhaka

Six units of firefighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire after around one hour of hectic effort, said Ershad Hossain, an official of the control room of Fire Service and Civil Defense.
Two buses of Silk Line Travels services were completely gutted in the fire. Some motor parts and a huge portion of the garage were damaged, he said. However, no casualty was reported.
The origin of the fire could not be known yet but the fire service is primarily suspecting that it originated from an electric short circuit.