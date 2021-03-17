Two cousins electrocuted in Kurigram

Two cousins were electrocuted along Phulbari border in Kurigram district on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased are Al Amin, 11, and Azimul Haque, 7. They were students of Balatari Government Primary School.

Witnesses said the two children got electrocuted when they came in contact with an electric wire while playing there. Relatives rescued them and took them to a hospital where a doctor declared them dead, said Naodanga Union Parishad chairman Musabber Hossain Musa.

Mostafa Kamal, deputy general manager of Lalmonihat Palli Bidyut Samiti's Phulbari zonal office, said legal action would be taken against the owner if the electric connection was illegal. Fulbari Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Rajib Kumar Roy said the police rushed to the spot after hearing the news.