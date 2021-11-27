Two of a family killed in Keraniganj road accident

Family sources said Mousumi along with her mother-in-law and daughter were coming back from Mitford Hospital after being vaccinated in the morning. In the meantime, a pickup van hit them leaving the mother-in-law dead on the spot.
After being taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, duty physicians declared Mousumi dead.
After primary treatment at the hospital, injured Mohona was taken home. Later, she was admitted to Keraniganj’s Addin Hospital as her condition deteriorated.
Afzal Hossain, acting officer-in-charge (OC) of Hasara highway police station said, "I have visited the spot after being informed."
However, the pickup could not be seized yet.
A case has been lodged with South Keraniganj police station in this regard, the OC said.