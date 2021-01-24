Two teenage boys killed in Bandarban elephant attack

Two teenage boys were killed in an attack by a wild elephant at Konapara in Alikadam upazila of Bandarban district early Sunday, UNB reports.

The victims were identified as Mansur Alam, 17, and Humayun Kabir, 14, residents of Membar Para in the upazila.

Abul Kalam, chairman of Alikadam Upazila, said a herd of wild elephants invaded the area at the dead of night.