Two teenage boys killed in Bandarban elephant attack

Prothom Alo English Desk

Two teenage boys were killed in an attack by a wild elephant at Konapara in Alikadam upazila of Bandarban district early Sunday, UNB reports.

The victims were identified as Mansur Alam, 17, and Humayun Kabir, 14, residents of Membar Para in the upazila.

Abul Kalam, chairman of Alikadam Upazila, said a herd of wild elephants invaded the area at the dead of night.

Advertisement

At one stage, a wild elephant swooped into a house in Membar Para and vandalised it.

Mansur and Humayun came under the attack of the elephant while trying to drive it away from the area.

Another man was also injured in the attack by the elephant. He was taken to a local hospital.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to local hospital morgue.

More News

One killed in Jashore road accident

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo

4 bodies recovered after trawler capsizes in Bay

4 bodies recovered after trawler capsizes in Bay

Gas cylinder explosion kills 3 in Moheshkhali

Gas cylinder explosion kills 3 in Moheshkhali

Truck-auto rickshaw collision kills 2 in Pabna

Truck-auto rickshaw collision kills 2 in Pabna