Two teenage girls drown in Chattogram

Two teenage girls drowned in a pond at Moriumnagar union under Rangunia upazila of the district today, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Anika, 12, and Alifa, 12. They were students of class eight of a local high school in the district.

Dr Rajib Bin Harun of Rangunia Upazila Health Complex said Anika and Alif, drowned in the pond at noon while they were taking bath.

Soon after the incident, fire service divers recovered the bodies from the pond after a two and half hour effort, he said.