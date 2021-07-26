Accident

Two workers die from electrocution in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
A factory worker in the capital's Kadamtali and a construction worker in Sabujbagh area died from electrocution on Monday, reports UNB.

Alamgir Hossain, 32, a worker in Hazi Taher factory in Munshikhola Kutubpur area, got electrocuted while turning on the switch of a motor in the factory around 2:30 pm, said police.

He was rescued in unconscious condition and was rushed immediately to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on duty physician declared him dead at around 4:00 pm, said another worker of the factory.

Meanwhile, Razzak Khan, 27, a construction worker, got electrocuted at his own home at Nandi Para in Dakkhingaon of Sabujbagh around 2:30pm, said police.

Later, he was taken to the Emergency department of DMCH where he succumbed to his injury around 3:30 pm, added police.

Dulal Khan, brother of the deceased, said Razzak was electrocuted while turning on the switch of a table fan at his home.

Assistant in-charge of the DMCH police camp, ASI Abdul Khan said both the bodies were sent for autopsy and the concerned police stations were informed about these unnatural deaths.

