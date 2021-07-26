Two workers die from electrocution in Dhaka

He was rescued in unconscious condition and was rushed immediately to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the on duty physician declared him dead at around 4:00 pm, said another worker of the factory.
Meanwhile, Razzak Khan, 27, a construction worker, got electrocuted at his own home at Nandi Para in Dakkhingaon of Sabujbagh around 2:30pm, said police.
Later, he was taken to the Emergency department of DMCH where he succumbed to his injury around 3:30 pm, added police.
Dulal Khan, brother of the deceased, said Razzak was electrocuted while turning on the switch of a table fan at his home.
Assistant in-charge of the DMCH police camp, ASI Abdul Khan said both the bodies were sent for autopsy and the concerned police stations were informed about these unnatural deaths.