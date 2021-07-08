Two workers killed as juice factory catches fire in Narayanganj

Abdullah Al Arifin, deputy assistant director (Narayanganj-1) of the fire service, told Prothom Alo that a total of 11 units of fire service are working to douse the fire that broke out at around 5:30pm in the evening.
The fire could not be brought under control as of filing this report at 9:00pm.
The deceased workers are Swapna Rani, 45, and Mina Rani, 32.
Fire service sources said the fire originated from the ground floor of the six-storey building at Rupganj. The fire quickly spread in the second floor.
The workers who came out of the building told Prothom Alo that at least 40 of their fellows were trapped at 3rd to 6th floor of the building.