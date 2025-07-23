6 killed in truck-microbus head-on collision in Natore
Six people, including four women, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a truck and a microbus in Baraigram of Natore on Wednesday morning.
Among the deceased, only the microbus driver, Rubel Hossain, 32, could be identified so far. He was from Gangni upazila in Meherpur district.
All of the deceased and injured are passengers of the microbus, Bonpara highway police station officer-in-charge Ismail Hossain confirmed.
The incident took place when a Dhaka-bound microbus collided head-on with a cement-laden truck from the opposite direction on Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Airmari area of Baraigram upazila around 9:30 am.
Five people including the microbus driver died on the spot Bonpara highway police source said.
Two of the critically injured were taken to Baraigram upazila health complex, where one succumbed to injuries. Another injured was sent to Rajshahi Medical College.
Mizanur Rahman, a witness of the incident said, the truck from the opposite direction hit the microbus that was trying to overtake a vehicle.
Bonpara highway police station officer-in-charge Ismail Hossain said they seized the truck but the driver managed to flee the scene.