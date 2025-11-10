Couple killed as bus hits motorcycle in Mymensingh

A couple riding on a motorcycle were killed after a bus hit them in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Mojibur Rahman, 60, son of Abdul Hasim of Kolija Kanda village in Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj, and his wife Hosneyara Begum, 50. The couple had been living in the Gazipur intersection area.

The accident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday in front of Hajirbazar Swapno Bilas on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway, police said.