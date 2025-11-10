Couple killed as bus hits motorcycle in Mymensingh
A couple riding on a motorcycle were killed after a bus hit them in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh on Sunday night.
The deceased were identified as Mojibur Rahman, 60, son of Abdul Hasim of Kolija Kanda village in Dharmapasha upazila of Sunamganj, and his wife Hosneyara Begum, 50. The couple had been living in the Gazipur intersection area.
The accident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday in front of Hajirbazar Swapno Bilas on the Dhaka–Mymensingh highway, police said.
According to locals and police, Mojibur Rahman was heading towards Gazipur with his wife on a motorcycle when a bus of Sarker Paribahan hit them from behind, leaving both critically injured.
Locals rescued the couple and took them to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.
ABM Mehedi Masud, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhardoba Highway Police Station, said both the bus and motorcycle have been seized, and legal action is underway.