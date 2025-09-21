Parents with two children burnt in air condition explosion while sleeping

In Dhalpur, Jatrabari, Dhaka, an air conditioning unit exploded, leaving four members of the same family with burn injuries. The incident occurred around 1:30am on Friday night.

Farzana Akter, sister-in-law of the victim Tuhin, told Prothom Alo that her sister and brother-in-law were sleeping with their children when the air conditioning unit suddenly exploded, setting the room on fire. At that time, her sister and the others were burnt.