Parents with two children burnt in air condition explosion while sleeping
In Dhalpur, Jatrabari, Dhaka, an air conditioning unit exploded, leaving four members of the same family with burn injuries. The incident occurred around 1:30am on Friday night.
Farzana Akter, sister-in-law of the victim Tuhin, told Prothom Alo that her sister and brother-in-law were sleeping with their children when the air conditioning unit suddenly exploded, setting the room on fire. At that time, her sister and the others were burnt.
Local residents later rescued them and brought them to the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at around 2:00am.
Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, a physician at the Institute, stated that Tuhin Hossain, 38 sustained burns over 47 per cent of his body. His wife, Eva Akter, 30, suffered burns over 30 per cent. Their son, Tanvir, 6, sustained burns over 40 per cent, while their other son, Tauhid, 7, suffered burns over 8 per cent of his body.