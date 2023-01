A man was killed and another injured in a collision among a motorcycle, a three-wheeler and an auto-rickshaw in Mohammadpur upazila of the district on Monday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Mustabin Billah, 20, son of Jahangir Alam of Chottobicharm village of the district while the injured was Mahi, 20, son of Mohammad Mollah of Nagada village.