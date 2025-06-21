10 killed in Mymensingh road crashes

At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in two separate road accidents in Mymensingh district on Friday, police said.

The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.

Around 5:30 pm, a Mymensingh-bound CNG auto-rickshaw and a Haluaghat-bound ambulance collided head-on in Kodaldar area on the Mymensingh-Phulpur road, leaving two dead on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries.

Locals rescued and rushed them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where the auto-rickshaw driver died while undergoing treatment. All the victims were passengers of the CNG-run auto-rickshaw.