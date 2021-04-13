WHO, agencies urge countries to suspend sale of live wild mammals

International agencies including the World Health Organization urged countries on Tuesday to suspend the sale of live wild mammals in food markets, warning they may be the source of more than 70 per cent of emerging infectious diseases in humans.

The guidance, aimed at ensuring the global food system is safe and sustainable, follows a WHO-led mission to Wuhan, China to investigate the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

"This + other recommendations will contribute to < the risk of emerging #zoonoses," Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO official who led the January-February mission, said in a tweet.