Woman dies of burn injuries in Chattogram fire

A woman succumbed to burn injuries in a fire that broke out at an apartment in Kattali area of Chattogram on Sunday night.

Peyara Begum, 60, died while undergoing treatment at burn unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) at around 12:00am Monday.

S Khaled, assistant professor of CMCH’s burn and plastic surgery unit, told Prothom Alo that 60 per cent of the victim’s body was burned.

Eight more people, including two children, injured in the fire are undergoing treatment at CMCH.

The victims are Mizanur Rahman, 42, Saifur Rahman, 19, Bibi Sultana, 36, Manha, 2, Maher, 7, Riaz, 22, Jahan, 21 and Sumaiya, 18.

Five of the victims are in critical condition, said S Khaled.

According to police and fire service, the fire broke out around 10:00pm on Sunday in Mariam Bhaban of Uttar Kattali.

CMCH authorities reported that among the victims, Mizanur had 48 per cent burns while, Saifur had 22 per cent, Sultana and Manha had 20 per cent, Maher had 5 per cent, Peyara had 60 per cent, Riaz had 18 per cent, Jahan 12 and Sumaiya had 15 per cent burns.



Confirming the incident, Akbar Shah police station’s OC Zahir Hossain said, fire service officials suspected that the fire ensued from a short circuit.