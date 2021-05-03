Worker dies falling off under-construction building

A construction worker died after falling off an under-construction building in Khulna’s New Market area early Monday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mamun, 23, son of Surat Ali of Shalikha upazila in Magura district.
Quoting local people, police said the construction work of a six-storey building of one Afsar Ali is underway in the area.
Mamun suddenly fell from the 5th-floor of the building around 5:45am, sad Mamtazul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shonadanga Police Station.
Later, he was taken to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
