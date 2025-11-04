6 killed as truck and autorickshaw collide head-on in Noakhali

Six people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger CNG-run autorickshaw and a truck in Kabirhat upazila of Noakhali.

The accident occurred around 2:30pm today, Tuesday, in front of Kabirhat Alim Madrasa on the Sonapur–Companiganj road. As of 4:00pm, police had not yet confirmed the identities of the victims.

According to police and local residents, around 2:30pm a passenger CNG-run autorickshaw was heading from Kabirhat Bazar toward Basurhat in Companiganj.

When the vehicle reached in front of Kabirhat Alim Madrasa after crossing Kabirhat Bazar, it collided head-on with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.

The autorickshaw was completely wrecked in the crash. The driver and three passengers died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital.