6 killed as truck and autorickshaw collide head-on in Noakhali
Six people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger CNG-run autorickshaw and a truck in Kabirhat upazila of Noakhali.
The accident occurred around 2:30pm today, Tuesday, in front of Kabirhat Alim Madrasa on the Sonapur–Companiganj road. As of 4:00pm, police had not yet confirmed the identities of the victims.
According to police and local residents, around 2:30pm a passenger CNG-run autorickshaw was heading from Kabirhat Bazar toward Basurhat in Companiganj.
When the vehicle reached in front of Kabirhat Alim Madrasa after crossing Kabirhat Bazar, it collided head-on with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.
The autorickshaw was completely wrecked in the crash. The driver and three passengers died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries after being taken to the hospital.
Kabirhat police station officer in charge (OC) Md Shaheen Mia confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo. He said the accident took place around 2:30pm, leaving six people dead, including the autorickshaw driver. Among the deceased are three men and three women.
The OC added that police are present at the scene but the identities of the victims have not yet been determined. Both vehicles involved in the accident have been seized, and further legal action will be taken based on complaints filed regarding the incident.