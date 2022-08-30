Female college student killed in road accident on Hanif flyover

However, it could not be known immediately what vehicle bumped the bike from behind, said Jatrabari police station officer sub-inspector (SI) Md Mohsin Ali, adding that a drive is underway to trace the vehicle and arrest the driver.
According to the family, she used to live with her family at Clubpara area in the capital's Dania. They were supposed to visit the 300 feet area to celebrate the wedding anniversary of her elder sister. Sadia boarded the bike of Nazmul Haque, a brother-in-law of her elder sister while her elder sister and brother-in-law rode on another one.
While they reached the flyover, a vehicle with reckless speed hit the bike carrying Sadia from behind, leaving her injured seriously.
She was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) immediately where the on-duty physician declared her dead.