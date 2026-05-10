5 of a family burned in Narayanganj gas explosion

Quoting locals, the fire service said the explosion occurred at the flat on the ground floor of an eight-storey building, owned by Md Shahjahan, around 6:55 am, leaving five members of the family injured.

The injured were sent to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.

“Gas accumulated in the closed room due to a leak in the gas line adjacent to the kitchen. We suspect that the explosion occurred instantly when the tenant ignited a lighter in the morning,” said Md Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence.