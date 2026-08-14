What caused massive accident at Sitakunda ship-breaking yard

Eight workers have died after being exposed to toxic gas while cutting a scrap ship at a shipbreaking yard in Sitakunda, Chattogram. The co-workers of the victims have alleged that after the workers fell ill, they were not provided with timely medical treatment.

Questions have also been raised about whether the ship was properly made gas-free before it was cut.

The incident took place around 9:00 am today, at a factory named Ferdous Steel in the Station Road area of Bhatiari Union. The ship being cut was used for transporting LNG.