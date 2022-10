The bodies were found floating in the river near Pratappur Jame Masjid around 7:00am shortly after the departure of a cargo vessel docked there, said Nagarbari Naval Police Outpost in-charge Shariful Islam.

The duo went missing after jumping into the river from a boat on Saturday fearing collision with a vessel near Nagarbari river port.

The bodies will be handed over to their respective families after completing legal procedures, said the official.