Nilsagar Express derailment: Train services resume after 22 hrs
Train services have returned to normal nearly 22 hours after the Nilsagar Express derailed at Adamdighi in Bogura. Rail movement resumed at 11:20 am today, Thursday.
The derailment of the Nilsagar Express left nine pairs of trains stranded at different points, disrupting train communication with several northern districts.
As a result, rail links between the rest of the country and Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, and Joypurhat remained suspended for the duration of the disruption.
According to sources in the western zone of Bangladesh Railway, the stranded services included three pairs of trains operating between Panchagarh and Dhaka, two pairs between Nilphamari and Khulna, and two pairs of the Barendra and Titumir Express trains running between Rajshahi and Nilphamari.
The disruption caused significant hardship for a large number of passengers attempting to return home before the Eid-ul-Fitr. Many passengers were stranded on both sides of the Bagbari area near Santahar Railway Junction.
Authorities arranged for them to cross a nearly three-kilometre stretch using alternative transport, after which they were able to board trains on the other side.
In response to the incident, a four-member investigation committee has been formed by the office of the Director General of Bangladesh Railway.
The committee comprises heads of the mechanical, engineering, signal, and operating departments, and has been asked to submit its report within three working days.
Farid Ahmed, general manager of Bangladesh Railway’s western zone, stated that preliminary indications point to human failure or negligence as the cause of the derailment.
However, he noted that responsibility is currently being shifted among individuals, and that the investigation report will establish the actual cause. Appropriate action will be taken based on its findings.
He added that the track had been made fit for operation by around 10:30 am today. Six derailed coaches had to be grounded and repaired before the line could be cleared and services restored.