Nilsagar Express derailment: Train services resume after 22 hrs

As a result, rail links between the rest of the country and Nilphamari, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, and Joypurhat remained suspended for the duration of the disruption.

According to sources in the western zone of Bangladesh Railway, the stranded services included three pairs of trains operating between Panchagarh and Dhaka, two pairs between Nilphamari and Khulna, and two pairs of the Barendra and Titumir Express trains running between Rajshahi and Nilphamari.

The disruption caused significant hardship for a large number of passengers attempting to return home before the Eid-ul-Fitr. Many passengers were stranded on both sides of the Bagbari area near Santahar Railway Junction.