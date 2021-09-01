Bangladesh

Action against unregistered news portals, IPTVs soon: Hasan Mahmud

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Information and Broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday warned that stringent measures will be taken against unregistered online news portals soon, reports UNB.

"Online portals are being launched every now and then which has become a matter of great headache for all concerned," he said.

"We have recognised the authentic ones," the minister said adding that registration process is still going on.

"After registering a few more, we will start taking actions against the unregistered ones," the minister warned.

He said the same procedure will be followed for IPTVs adding that no IPTVs around the world are allowed to publish news. "Even the personnel from registered IPTVs won't be able to carry press cards like reporters," he said.

The minister came up with this statement while speaking at an event of Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association on Wednesday.

"We did not give any permission to any IPTV yet. We have asked the authorities concerned to apply for registration and some 600 applications have been submitted. We will give approval of some IPTV within this month after scrutiny," he said.

