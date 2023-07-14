'DSA poses threat to journalism'

Speakers at a human chain in Dhaka have said the Digital Security Act (DSA) is posing risks to journalism and creating an environment of fear for media outlets as well as freedom of expression.
The law is working as a shield for injustice. Despite repeated assurances from the government, journalists are consistently being harassed through the act, they alleged.
Journalists from different media outlets, under the banner 'We are journalists', called for the human chain in front of SAARC Fountain at Karwan Bazar intersection on Friday.
They protested a case filed against Adhara Yeasmein, a journalist from the satellite television station RTV, under the controversial act, in addition to previous lawsuits.
The RTV journalist and his source were sued in Chattogram cyber tribunal after reporting misdeeds of Rajarbagh Darbar and its leader Shakerul Kabir.
Addressing the human chain, Sohel Haidar Chowdhury, president of the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), noted the assurances from two ministers regarding amending the DSA and expressed disappointment over their non-execution.
He said, "The law minister had assured us that the act would be amended. When the act was placed before the parliament, post and telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar asserted that it was formulated in consultation with stakeholders. But the two ministers made completely false statements."
The DUJ president further said that the law minister had made a commitment to join the legal fight in favor of the sued journalists, but he didn't fulfill the commitment. He also assured that DSA cases would be recorded after thorough investigation, but it didn't happen.
Referring to the government's statement regarding the growing number of media outlets, the journalist leader said that the media enjoyed freedom in terms of number but faced shrinking space in terms of quality.
Morsalin Nomani, president of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), said that Rajarbagh Pir has so far sued 10 journalists under the DSA. A memorandum was submitted to the home minister over the issue, but he asked the journalists to uncover the pir's wrongdoings in their reports.
Describing the adverse impacts of the DSA, the DRU president also demanded the repeal of the act, saying that it is frequently being used against journalists despite repeated assurances from the government.
He also noted that all opposition parties advocate for freedom of expression but change their stance soon after assuming power.
The speakers in the human chain demanded the repeal of all oppressive laws and withdrawal of the case against Adhara Yeasmein. They described the DSA as a threat to journalists and freedom of expression.
The human chain raised questions as to why the Rajarbagh Pir and his accomplices are not being arrested due to their reported offences. The speakers also urged the RTV authorities to stand by Adhara Yasmin in his crisis.
Former president of Dhaka Sub-Editors Council Nasima Akter Soma, former general secretary of DRU Nurul Islam Hasib, former general secretary of Law Reporters Forum Jabed, among others, spoke at the human chain.