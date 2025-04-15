7-day Baishakhi Fair begins at Bangla Academy
Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and Bangla Academy jointly organised a seven-day Baisakhi Fair on the Bangla Academy premises in the capital city.
Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan and Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki on Monday inaugurated the fair, which will continue till 20 April.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, the industries adviser said, from the hills to the plains, the whole country is in festive mood to celebrate the first day of the Bangla New Year - “Pahela Baishakh”.
“People of Bangladesh are celebrating the Bengali New Year together today. With the participation of all, “Barshabaran Ananda Shobhajatra” is going on all over the country,” he added.
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki said the interim government has created an inclusive environment for all those living in the plains and hills to celebrate New Year. “With everyone’s cooperation, we have started dreaming of a new Bangladesh,” he added.
A total of 98 stalls have been set up in the fair. Among them, five stalls are of Jamdani sarees, two of Nakshi Kantha, eight of jute products, seven of jewelry products, four of leather products, two of bamboo products, one of pottery products, 31 of textile products and 20 of food products.