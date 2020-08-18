ADB okays $50m loan for Bangladesh

ADB has been a long-standing partner to support BIFFL to promote PPP programme and develop its pipeline of projects.

ADB has also assisted the government to develop the PPP Act and an institutional framework for PPPs in addition to supporting priority sectors of Bangladesh as a transaction advisor.

“The assistance will help strengthen government capacity to develop PPP infrastructure projects and catalyze greater private sector infrastructure investments,” said ADB principal financial sector specialist Dongdong Zhang.

“As the country starts to recover from the severe impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, PPP will emerge as an important tool to leverage private sector resources to develop infrastructure and create jobs.”